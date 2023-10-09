Week 6 NFL Odds: Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

Only two teams are on bye this week, so the NFL schedule is full. We've got a game in London, too, so football action will be hot on Sunday (and Thursday and Monday).

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 6.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Baltimore at Tennessee +4 -205 +172 41.5 San Francisco at Cleveland +9.5 -490 +380 35.5 Washington at Atlanta -2.5 +110 -130 42.5 Carolina at Miami -14.0 +700 -1100 47.5 Minnesota at Chicago +3 -154 +130 44 Indianapolis at Jacksonville -4.5 +166 -198 44.5 New Orleans at Houston +1.5 -124 +106 42.5 View Full Table

Both teams in this matchup are coming off of divisional road losses and have to carry that with them overseas to London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Baltimore let a second-half lead slip in Pittsburgh, and the Titans had chances to beat the Colts but couldn't get the job done.

The Raven's passing efficiency is in the bottom third of the NFL to start the season while quarterback Lamar Jackson is averaging 7.13 yards per attempt but does rank top-15 among qualified quarterbacks in success rate. The bigger plays could be around the corner.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a bottom-five success rate among qualified quarterbacks, and the Titans also got gashed on the ground in Week 5.

They can't afford to have that happen again against the Ravens' rushing offense.

WR Odell Beckham (ankle) got in a full practice by Friday.

Titans receiver Treylon Burks (knee) will miss Week 6's game.

After a bye week, Cleveland will host the 49ers, who earned a dominant Sunday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

The Cleveland offense is being carried by a league-best defense. The Browns are 30th in EPA per play offensively, but their defense ranks first against the pass and rush.

49ers QB Brock Purdy leads the league in EPA per drop back through Week 5, and he'll have his work cut out for him at home against such a good defensive unit.

Notably, the 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Week 6, and that means that P.J. Walker will start this week.

The Commanders couldn't keep pace with the Bears on Thursday night and let up 40 points to Chicago in a lopsided loss.

The Falcons earned a two-point win over the Texans at home in Week 5 on Sunday.

Washington's Sam Howell experiment at quarterback has been up-and-down, as he's played below the league average in EPA per drop back but has a solid success rate. Howell has three games with at least 290 yards yet has taken at least 4 sacks in every game, which has been killing Washington drives.

The Falcons are 23rd in pressure rate, so maybe he can stay upright this week.

As for the Falcons' offense, Desmond Ridder finally broke 240 passing yards on the season with a 329-yard game against Houston during their Week 5 win. Ridder's passing success rate is actually above the NFL average despite a YPA average of 6.88.

Of note, Atlanta rolled with a bit of a running back committee with Tyler Allgeier rushing 17 times (for 40 yards) with Bijan Robinson getting 14 carries for 46 yards in Week 5. That's a situation to monitor.

The Carolina Panthers have their work cut out for them if they want to get into the win column in 2023. They're the NFL's final remaining winless squad through Week 5's games, and they opened as double-digit underdogs (+10.5) against the Dolphins.

That spread has grown quickly early in Week 6.

Bryce Young's rookie season comes with a league-low 5.20 yards per attempt average and bottom-eight EPA per drop back and success rate numbers among 35 qualified QBs.

But it's not just on the offense: the Carolina defense is 29th in success rate.

The Miami offense continues to roll and leads the league in offensive success rate (and EPA per play, per numberFire), thanks to a dual attack that has them ranked top-two in both passing and rushing EPA per play.

They pepper the speed leaders list at NextGenStats, and that spells trouble for the Carolina defense.

Breakout RB De'Von Achane is now on injured reserve. Jeff Wilson (finger/ribs) got in a limited practice on all week but is doubtful for Week 6.

For the Panthers, RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) did not practice at all this week and has been ruled out.

After a spotless record in one-score games a season ago, the Vikings are now 1-4 in one-score games -- because all of their games so far have been one-score games. They've lost by 3, 6, 4, and 7 and won by 8.

Kirk Cousins is actually operating below the league average in passing efficiency, and in Week 5, superstar wideout Justin Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury. Jefferson is now on injured reserve.

The team will need rookie Jordan Addison to build on his early success this season. He had 9 targets for 64 yards and a score on Sunday.

The Bears' offense is trending up in a big way.

Justin Fields has now pieced together consecutive four-touchdown games after throwing for three scores through the first three weeks of the season. DJ Moore has three 100-yard games, including 131- and 230-yard games in the past two weeks.

RBs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson will miss this week's game, suggesting a big workload for D'Onta Foreman (and Darrynton Evans).

Both the Jaguars and Colts sit at 3-2 atop the AFC South, and this is already a divisional rematch despite the fact that it's only Week 6.

In Week 1, the Jaguars won 31-21 in Indianapolis, so a season sweep is possible if the Jaguars can make good on the spread as home favorites.

Jacksonville is 13th in offensive and defensive success rate; those numbers for the Colts are 25th and 27th, respectively.

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson has been placed on injured reserve after he sustained a shoulder injury in Week 5's win over the Titans.

In relief in Week 3 against the Ravens, Gardner Minshew threw for 227 yards and a score, and in Week 5, he compiled 11.1 yards per attempt (11 of 14 passing for 155 yards) against the Titans.

Jaguars WR Zay Jones did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a knee injury.

The Saints sit third in the NFC South despite a 3-2 record and a +20 point differential.

Running back Alvin Kamara has rushed 33 times for 131 yards and a touchdown in two games since returning from suspension (while also catching 16 of 17 targets for 50 yards).

But the Saints ultimately sit outside the top 20 in EPA per play and success rate offensively. It's their defense (top-four across the board) that has gotten them to where they are.

The Texans have shown life as a league-average team, making them contenders in any particular game, including one against the Saints where they are narrow home underdogs.

Rookie QB CJ Stroud is top-10 in EPA per play and success rate through Week 5.

The total is climbing up a few points this week.

The Seahawks had an early-season bye, which is probably a good thing because the Bengals finally put something on tape worth watching this past week.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase hooked up for three scores and 192 yards (with Burrow totaling 317 for the week) in a 34-point outburst against the Cardinals to get to 2-3 on the season.

Seattle's offense has top-12 efficiency metrics across the board and above-average defensive metrics, too. That's gotten them to a 3-1 start and a +20 point differential.

The total is climbing in this game early in Week 6.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (ribs) got in a full practice on Friday.

The Patriots' offense has officially bottomed out. They've scored just 55 points through five weeks and have scored fewer and fewer points each game of the season. They're 32nd in passing EPA and rushing EPA per play, so it's bad on both fronts.

QB Mac Jones is playing better than only Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones among qualified QBs in EPA per drop back, per numberFire.

The Raiders will play them on a short week after they host the Packers on Monday Night Football, but they won't have to travel, and they shouldn't need to score too many points -- unless the Patriots piece together a pretty monumental one-week turnaround.

The Raiders' top-two receivers, Davante Adams (shoulder) and Jakobi Meyers (wrist) were able to practice in full by Friday's practice.

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is out due to a concussion.

The Lions are rolling and have now put up 76 points over the past two weeks en route to a 4-1 start and a nice lead in the NFC North standings.

Jared Goff has a top-eight mark in EPA per drop back and success rate, while running back David Montgomery and the offensive line has churned out a top-10 rushing EPA per carry mark, too.

The Buccaneers were a Week 5 bye squad and could have some time to figure out answers for this Detroit offense.

Tampa Bay ranks top-13 against both the pass and the rush and actually has a top-five passing offense (efficiency-wise) through Week 5's action. A win here would get them to 4-1 overall and within the NFC.

The total is falling.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) will not play. Tight end Sam LaPorta is questionable.

The Arizona Cardinals remain scrappy despite a 1-4 record. Their point differential of -28 isn't great, but it's better than the Steelers' -31 rate, and they're 3-2. The 2-3 Bengals are also a -31 for more context.

What's keeping them afloat is a top-two rushing offense in the NFL, believe it or not, via numberFire's metrics. They've been mixing in all types of rushers, and Emari Demercado will have to be leaned on if James Conner (knee) misses time.

The question of whether Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp could coexist in the Rams' offense was answered in Week 5.

Kupp saw 12 targets for 8 catches and 118 yards; Nacua had 7 catches on 11 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers may run away with the NFC West, but the Rams could remain in contention with an offense like this.

Arizona running back James Conner is on injured reserve, but Keaontay Ingram is expected to play alongside Emari Demercado.

The Eagles remain undefeated at 5-0 and are on the road against the 2-3 Jets, who scored a road win in Denver in Week 5.

Philly's balanced attack (top-10 passing and rushing, by EPA per play) is combined with a top-five rush defense and an average (15th) pass defense.

Jalen Hurts is putting up strong numbers and has now thrown for 277, 319, and 303 yards in his past three games but has just one multi-touchdown game as a passer.

As for the Jets, they're playing as an average overall defense but are bogged down with an offensive unit that is 31st in success rate.

Notably, RB Breece Hall was unleashed in Week 5, and he turned 32 snaps (51.6%) into 22 carries for 177 rushing yards and a touchdown plus 3 catches for 17 more yards.

There's a double-digit spread for Sunday Night Football's matchup between the Giants and Bills -- and for good reason.

The spread also has shifted from 10.5 to 15.5 in Buffalo's favor -- also for good reason. Giants QB Daniel Jones is out.

The Bills will be looking to bounce back at home after playing in London in Week 5 and losing to the Jaguars 25-20.

Josh Allen threw for 359 yards in that game, his highest output of the season.

Stefon Diggs' big game (8 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown) now gives him 100-plus yards in four of five games, 6-plus catches in all five, and a touchdown (or more) in three of five.

The 1-4 Giants have a lot of distance between them and the playoff picture. Their -91 point differential is a league-worst by 15 points through five games.

Dallas will need a bounce-back showing against the Chargers in Week 6 on Monday Night Football after they lost 42-10 in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

In prime time in Week 5, Dak Prescott generated just 153 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions while also injuring a finger on his throwing hand.

The Chargers are getting an extra day of rest after a bye week before hosting the Cowboys and are playing some fantasy-friendly football so far. They're 4th in EPA offensively but 27th defensively.

In the absence of WR Mike Williams in Week 4 before their bye, the team scored a 24-17 win over the Raiders while Josh Palmer led the squad in targets. Rookie Quentin Johnston could have a post-bye surge, so he's a name to watch on Monday Night Football.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler estimates a "99% chance" of suiting up to play.

