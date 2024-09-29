Week 4 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

The NFL season is in full swing now, but as always, more games are just ahead.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 4 on Sunday.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 4 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (68.7%)

Carolina showed a lot of life in Week 3 with Andy Dalton under center, and the team went on the road in Las Vegas and beat the Raiders 36-22.

Diontae Johnson came to life with 8 catches on 14 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Chuba Hubbard notched 114 rushing yards on 21 carries and also added 55 receiving yards and a score on 5 targets.

The Panthers are still underdogs against the Bengals, who are on a short week, but the team is on the upswing with Dalton at the helm.

Cincinnati is now 0-3 with a total point differential of -12. That indicates better days are ahead -- as soon as Week 4.

numberFire Prediction: Jets (66.3%)

The Jets stifled the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, winning 24-3.

In that game, Aaron Rodgers went 27 of 35 for 281 yards and 2 touchdowns while the team leaned on what looks to be a bit of a backfield duo. Breece Hall ran 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Braelon Allen saw 11 carries for 55 yards.

The Jets will be visited by the Broncos, who avoided an 0-3 start by beating the Buccaneers on the road 26-7 in Week 3.

Bo Nix still hasn't thrown for a touchdown but ran for one on one of his 9 carries (47 yards).

Denver's 1-2 record is accompanied by a +6 point differential.

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (51.1%)

New Orleans couldn't score enough to best the Eagles' 15 points in Week 3, and their undefeated start to the season came to an end.

Derek Carr was held to just 142 yards on 25 attempts, though Chris Olave was able to secure all 6 of his targets for 86 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Alvin Kamara generated 127 scrimmage yards on 29 touches.

The Falcons pushed the Chiefs to the brink in primetime on Sunday of Week 3 but ultimately lost 22-17 to fall to 1-2.

This NFC South matchup could be a crucial game to look back to later in the season, especially if the Falcons can even things out for a 2-2 record for each side.

Last year, the Falcons beat the Saints 24-15 at home in Week 12; the Saints answered back with a 48-17 win in Week 18 in New Orleans.

numberFire Prediction: Texans (61.9%)

Houston's offense was stifled by the 3-0 Vikings in Week 3, as CJ Stroud and company totaled only 7 points despite out-earning the Vikings 296-274 in terms of total yardage.

Stefon Diggs caught 10 of 12 targets for 94 yards against his former team.

In a 2023 meeting between these two teams, the Jaguars won 24-21 in Week 12 with CJ Stroud leading the game in passing (304 yards) and rushing (47 yards); Tank Dell had 149 yards.

Jacksonville will be on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

They are 0-3 with a -45 point differential and have let up an AFC-high 85 points.

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (52.3%)

The Steelers are 3-0 despite a high-water mark of 20 points. They have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game this season, however. Notably, three of their first four matchups -- including this week's game -- will be on the road.

Justin Fields, for the season, has completed 73.3% of his passes (55 of 75) for 518 yards and 2 touchdowns (with 1 interception) for a passer rating of 95.3.

The Colts avoided an 0-3 start with a 21-16 win at home over the Bears in Week 3 in spite of a two-interception week from Anthony Richardson.

Jonathan Taylor ran 23 times for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns to elevate the offense.

Indianapolis scored a home win over Pittsburgh in Week 15 a year ago by a score of 30-13, icing the game with a 16-0 second-half differential.

numberFire Prediction: Bears (59.0%)

Caleb Williams racked up 363 yards on 52 attempts in Week 3's loss to the Colts with fellow top-10 rookie Rome Odunze showing out in the box score: 6 catches on 11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.

TE Cole Kmet also had a big game: 10 catches, 11 targets, 97 yards, and a touchdown.

Despite that the Bears are 1-2 through two games and are now up against a feisty Rams team that beat the shorthanded 49ers in Week 3 in comeback fashion.

RB Kyren Williams is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry but has 4 rushing touchdowns.

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (57.3%)

The Eagles put an end to the Saints' early-season dominance with a hard-fought, 15-12 victory in Week 3 on the road in New Orleans.

Saquon Barkley ran 17 times for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Dallas Goedert caught 10 of 11 targets for 170 yards.

Tampa Bay's undefeated start came to an end at home against the Broncos, who won 26-7.

Baker Mayfield was stifled (25 of 33 for 163 yards with 7 sacks taken).

The Eagles got the better of the Buccaneers in a Week 3 matchup last season: 25-11 in Tampa Bay. But the Bucs got the last laugh with a 32-9 win in the wild card round over Philadelphia.

numberFire Prediction: Packers (60.0%)

The Vikings are sitting at 3-0 with Sam Darnold at the helm and have a +55 point differential, third only to the Bills (+64) and Saints (+59).

Darnold has 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions over 78 attempts with a yards-per-attempt average of 8.4. Justin Jefferson has scored in all three games for Minnesota.

Green Bay is getting closer to getting Jordan Love back under center, but they're also 2-0 with Malik Willis starting.

Willis totaled 2 touchdowns and ran 6 times for 73 yards against his former team, the Titans, in Week 3's win. QB Jordan Love is questionable.

The series was split last season between these two teams, with each team winning on the road.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (85.8%)

The Patriots got off to a slow start on Thursday Night Football, and that continued for all 60 minutes en route to a 24-3 loss to the Jets. New England is now 1-2 with a -18 point differential through three games.

The team did see the debut of rookie QB Drake Maye late in the game. Maye went 4 for 8 on 10 drop backs (2 sacks) for 22 yards (2.8 yards per attempt) while being pressured early and often on his snaps.

The 49ers couldn't convert a career game from Jauan Jennings (11 catches, 175 yards, and 3 touchdowns) into a win against the Rams.

San Francisco is now 1-2 with two road losses, so bouncing back here would be vital for the shorthanded Niners.

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (54.5%)

The Cardinals were held to 13 points against the Lions in Week 3 for a 20-13 loss to fall to 1-2 on the year.

They're at home for a third game in four weeks to open the year against a Commanders team on a short week.

This is actually a repeat matchup from Week 1 of last season, a game the Commanders won at home 20-16.

This matchup could be full of highlights, as we've got two of the game's premier dual-threat quarterbacks going head to head in Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels.

numberFire Prediction: Raiders (58.3%)

This matchup between a pair of 1-2 teams isn't quite to must-win territory, but the pressure is on for each side to avoid falling to 1-3.

Cleveland dropped to 1-2 with a home loss to the Giants in Week 3, and star DE Myles Garrett will undergo an MRI for feet injuries after the game.

Amari Cooper finally turned targets into production, as he caught 7 of 12 targets for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Raiders, though, were blindsided by a rejuvenated Panthers team with Andy Dalton starting at QB. Las Vegas led up 319 yards and 3 scores to Dalton en route to a 36-22 loss.

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (66.7%)

The Chargers' franchise QB, Justin Herbert, exited early in Week 3 against the Steelers. Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury.

His presence will be sorely needed as the 2-1 Chargers have a chance to keep some ground over the Chiefs and the AFC West.

The Chiefs won both matchups in 2023, including a 31-17 win in Week 7 and a 13-12 Week 18 win with Blaine Gabbert starting instead of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs eked out a 22-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Rashee Rice caught 12 of 14 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown.

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (62.0%)

The Bills will be on a short week ahead of a matchup against a Ravens team that made a statement in Dallas to avoid an 0-3 start, but they looked like a force and lead all teams in point differential (+64).

Baltimore beat Dallas 28-25, a final score that doesn't tell the full story. The Ravens led 21-6 at halftime and 28-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Derrick Henry broke out with a 151-yard, 25-carry, 2-touchdown game on the ground. Lamar Jackson ran 14 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, as well.

This game sets up to be a fantastic nightcap on Sunday.

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (53.6%)

The Titans lost a third straight game to open up the 2024 NFL season and are now on the road against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Will Levis has a TD:INT ratio of 4:5 through two games and is averaging only 6.2 yards per attempt as a passer. He was sacked 8 times in Week 3 by the Packers.

Miami, though, couldn't move the ball in Week 3 on the road against the Seahawks in a game started by Skylar Thompson. Thompson left early with a rib injury. Tim Boyle entered in relief and went 7 of 13 for 79 yards.

It's possible Tyler Huntley starts at QB for Miami.

The low total comes with a tight spread, so this could be competitive even with poor QB play.

numberFire Prediction: Lions (71.1%)

Seattle sits an unblemished 3-0 through three weeks and now hits the road to face the Lions at Ford Field.

Geno Smith has generated only 3 touchdowns (with 3 interceptions) but has a 74.8% completion rate for 7.6 yards per attempt, so he's doing exactly what he needs to in order to keep the Seahawks' offense moving.

Detroit's 2-1 now after a bounce-back win against the Cardinals. The team has scored 26, 16, and 20 points through three weeks, so they're not exactly operating at full capacity.

Jared Goff owns a 66.0% completion rate with 3 touchdowns and 4 picks through Week 3's action.

These two teams went to overtime in Week 2 last season, a game the Seahawks won 37-31.

