Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN

The Golden State Warriors (12-8) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (15-7) on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN. The point total is set at 218.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 218.5 -142 +120

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (61.6%)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 15-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 20 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 20 chances this season.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (10 of 20 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 12 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the total in the same percentage of games at home as road games (50%).

Golden State has been better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than away (7-5-0) this year.

Warriors games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (four of eight) and away (six of 12) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 assists and 10.7 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.8 boards.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 boards and 1.1 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the field.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 triples (third in NBA).

The Warriors get 8.8 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples.

The Warriors get 13.8 points per game from Jonathan Kuminga, plus 4.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

