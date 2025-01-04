Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Golden State Warriors (17-16) are favored by 2.5 points against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-12) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The point total is set at 232 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2.5 232 -142 +120

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (63.8%)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Warriors are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 24-10-1 against the spread this year.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 35 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 22 of 35 opportunities (62.9%).

Golden State sports a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than it does on the road (9-7-0).

The Warriors have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (47.1%) than games on the road (37.5%).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (13-5-0) than on the road (11-5-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, 10 of 18) compared to away (70.6%, 12 of 17).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 4.8 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 2.8 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.3 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 16.5 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 6 boards and 5 assists.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 13 points, 7.3 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Grizzlies get 10.7 points per game from Scotty Pippen Jr., plus 3.4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game from Ja Morant.

