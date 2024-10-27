Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 27

Warriors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSC

The Golden State Warriors (2-0) host the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Chase Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The Clippers are 9.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is 222.5.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -9.5 -110 -110 222.5 -108 -112 -450 +350

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (69.3%)

Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Warriors won 42 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

The Clippers had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 9.5 points or more last year.

Last season, 42 Warriors games went over the point total.

The Clippers had 37 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Golden State did a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than it did at home (15-24-2) last season.

Last year, Los Angeles was 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it was 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averaged 26.4 points last season, plus 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists.

Last season, Jonathan Kuminga recorded an average of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Buddy Hield posted 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brandin Podziemski posted 9.2 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Andrew Wiggins' stats last season included 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

James Harden posted 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 boards.

Ivica Zubac recorded 11.7 points, 1.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell collected 13.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. averaged 8.6 points, 1 assists and 3.3 boards.

