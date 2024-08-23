menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Wan'Dale Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wan'Dale Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Wan'Dale Robinson posted 73.2 fantasy points last season, 61st among all NFL wide receivers. The New York Giants WR is currently the 76th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points73.219261
2024 Projected Fantasy Points79.316970

Wan'Dale Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson picked up 13.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 55 yards -- in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 3@49ers2.154210
Week 4Seahawks4.765400
Week 5@Dolphins1.965180
Week 6@Bills6.288620
Week 7Commanders2.221220
Week 8Jets1.71000
Week 9@Raiders9.554351
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Wan'Dale Robinson786052512
Darius Slayton795077044
Jalin Hyatt402337300
Daniel Bellinger282525500

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup