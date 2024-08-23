Wan'Dale Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Wan'Dale Robinson posted 73.2 fantasy points last season, 61st among all NFL wide receivers. The New York Giants WR is currently the 76th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|73.2
|192
|61
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|79.3
|169
|70
Wan'Dale Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game
Robinson picked up 13.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 55 yards -- in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 3
|@49ers
|2.1
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4.7
|6
|5
|40
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|1.9
|6
|5
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|6.2
|8
|8
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|2.2
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|1.7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|9.5
|5
|4
|35
|1
Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Giants Receivers
The Giants, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|78
|60
|525
|1
|2
|Darius Slayton
|79
|50
|770
|4
|4
|Jalin Hyatt
|40
|23
|373
|0
|0
|Daniel Bellinger
|28
|25
|255
|0
|0
