Wan'Dale Robinson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Wan'Dale Robinson posted 73.2 fantasy points last season, 61st among all NFL wide receivers. The New York Giants WR is currently the 76th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Wan'Dale Robinson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 73.2 192 61 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 79.3 169 70

Wan'Dale Robinson 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson picked up 13.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 55 yards -- in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 2.1 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4.7 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1.9 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 6.2 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2.2 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1.7 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 9.5 5 4 35 1 View Full Table

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Robinson's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Wan'Dale Robinson 78 60 525 1 2 Darius Slayton 79 50 770 4 4 Jalin Hyatt 40 23 373 0 0 Daniel Bellinger 28 25 255 0 0

