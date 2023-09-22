Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-192) | Georgia Tech: (+155)

Wake Forest: (-192) | Georgia Tech: (+155) Spread: Wake Forest: -3.5 (-114) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-106)

Wake Forest: -3.5 (-114) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-106) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest has posted one win against the spread this year.

Wake Forest has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite this season.

One of two Wake Forest games have hit the over this season.

Georgia Tech has one win against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

All two Georgia Tech games have gone over the point total this season.

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (73.4%)

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Georgia Tech is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is -106 to cover the spread, and Wake Forest is -114.

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Wake Forest-Georgia Tech matchup on September 23, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Georgia Tech is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a -192 favorite.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Wake Forest 33.3 59 20.3 49 58.0 0 3 Georgia Tech 35 52 33.3 109 55.5 2 3

