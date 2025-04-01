Villanova vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Villanova Wildcats (19-14) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (14-20) on April 1, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Villanova vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Villanova vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Villanova win (70.3%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Villanova-Colorado spread (Villanova -3.5) or over/under (141.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Villanova vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Villanova is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Colorado is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Colorado is 8-12 against the spread compared to the 9-8 ATS record Villanova racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats have a better record against the spread in home games (11-6-0) than they do in road games (3-8-0).

Against the spread, the Buffaloes have performed better at home (9-9-0) than on the road (4-6-0).

Villanova vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Villanova has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Wildcats have won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado is 4-17 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Buffaloes have a 4-17 record (winning just 19% of their games).

Villanova has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Villanova vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Villanova outscores opponents by 5.9 points per game (scoring 73.4 per game to rank 192nd in college basketball while allowing 67.5 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball) and has a +194 scoring differential overall.

Eric Dixon's team-leading 23 points per game ranks first in the country.

Colorado is being outscored by 1.6 points per game, with a -53 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.9 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and gives up 71.5 per contest (160th in college basketball).

Julian Hammond III's 12.5 points per game leads Colorado and ranks 602nd in the country.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 280th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.2 per contest.

Wooga Poplar's 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 178th in college basketball play.

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Buffaloes accumulate rank 183rd in college basketball, 2.2 more than the 29.7 their opponents record.

Trevor Baskin's 4.9 rebounds per game lead the Buffaloes and rank 657th in the country.

Villanova puts up 103.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball), while allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball).

The Buffaloes average 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (288th in college basketball), and allow 93.6 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

