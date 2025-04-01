Valero Texas Open: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

Only one week remains until the Masters Tournament, the year's first men's golf major.

This week, the PGA Tour stays in Texas for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Here's all you need to know.

Valero Texas Open Info

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,438 yards (long)

: 7,438 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 30.9 yards (narrow; rough isn't penalizing)

: 30.9 yards (narrow; rough isn't penalizing) Average Green Size : 6,400 square feet (a tad bigger than average)

: 6,400 square feet (a tad bigger than average) Green Type : Poa overseed

: Poa overseed Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -20, -15, -13, -18

: -20, -15, -13, -18 Recent Cut Lines : +1, E, -1, +2 There was no event held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

: +1, E, -1, +2

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) Key Stats

While there are narrow fairways, the rough isn't very penalizing at all, and we've seen shorter hitters (and inaccurate drivers) contend and win here. Basically, off-the-tee play is downgraded. It's not that it's good to be bad off the tee by any means: just that there's more to TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course than pounding driver or hitting every fairway.

You see an emphasis on approach play, especially on long approaches of 250+ yards, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that three of the par 3s are over 200 yards but also we've got some long holes.

Just 6 of the 18 holes rate out as shorter than the PGA average (five par 4s and a par 3), and some added length throughout the rest of the holes adds up.

Recent winners here -- each of the last seven -- finished inside the top-five in strokes gained: tee to green for the week.

Valero Texas Open Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last four years of this event (reminder that it was canceled in 2020), including their strokes gained data at this event.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 Corey Conners $11,800 +1600 1.91 30.52 25 1 35 14 Denny McCarthy $10,700 +2800 2.46 29.49 2 - 18 34 Jordan Spieth $11,100 +2200 2.46 29.49 10 - 35 1 Matt Kuchar $8,800 +10000 2.10 29.42 MC 3 2 12 Akshay Bhatia $10,800 +2500 2.17 21.70 1 46 - MC Chris Kirk $8,900 +9000 1.78 21.36 - 10 35 6 Sam Stevens $9,900 +5500 2.52 20.18 14 2 - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Valero Texas Open Field Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT Texas Children's Houston Open Valspar Championship THE PLAYERS Championship Arnold Palmer Invitational Puerto Rico Open Corey Conners $11,800 +1600 2.58 30.95 - 8 6 3 - Tommy Fleetwood $11,900 +1400 1.66 19.95 - 16 14 11 - Bud Cauley $9,800 +5000 1.83 18.29 - 4 6 - MC Jacob Bridgeman $9,600 +5000 1.30 18.26 MC 3 50 15 - Keegan Bradley $10,900 +2500 1.92 15.33 - - 20 5 - Rico Hoey $9,700 +7000 1.04 14.56 11 MC 33 - 26 Steven Fisk $7,500 +20000 1.45 14.51 MC 28 - - 4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Valero Texas Open Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Patrick Cantlay

Odds To Win Valero Texas Open (+1800)

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

To Finish Top 20 (+105)

Patrick Cantlay is the only golfer in the field to rank inside the top-25 in all four strokes gained categories over his last 50 rounds, and while he hasn't played TPC San Antonio before, he has the complete game to find success here.

Cantlay last finished T12 at THE PLAYERS Championship and also came up big in the TGL Finals to help the Atlanta Drive pick up a championship victory.

Cantlay's irons are on point lately, and his putting has been spiking, as well.

Denny McCarthy

Odds To Win Valero Texas Open (+2800)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Denny McCarthy is currently seeing a career-best 50-round moving average in strokes gained: approach, according to datagolf, and that's translated to some strong finishes while his putting has been great, as well.

McCarthy has finished T16 at the WM Phoenix Open, T5 at the Genesis, T48 at the Cognizant Classic, 18th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T14 at THE PLAYERS.

We've also seen McCarthy play well at TPC San Antonio: T20, cut, T34, T18, and 2nd in his five starts.

Sam Burns

Odds To Win Valero Texas Open (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+210)

Burns' irons are pretty bad right now, yet it can only go up from here, and his long-term baseline is that of a plus iron player.

He's a stellar putter and has the overall short game and combined driver play to succeed at TPC San Antonio. That said, he has two missed cuts here but also a T23 in 2019.

We're seeing his number longer than where it was before a brief cold streak. The long-term data is showing value for me at +4500 if he can return to his usual form.

Harry Hall

Odds To Win Valero Texas Open (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+550)

To Finish Top 20 (+260)

Hall has a similar game to Burns right now where the driver is fine, the irons are iffy, and the short game is elite.

He's already made two cuts here in two starts (T28 and T58), and he's playing about 0.4 shots per round better this year than in any other in his career, per datagolf.

I prefer him more for a top-20 than anything, but we've seen just last summer that he can win a PGA event if the irons are on when he won the ISCO Championship.

