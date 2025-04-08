Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (35-30-12) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-38-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-220) Kraken (+180) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (61.5%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-138 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +112.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Over/Under

Utah Hockey Club versus Kraken, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Utah Hockey Club vs. Kraken reveal Utah as the favorite (-220) and Seattle as the underdog (+180) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!