NHL
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (35-30-12) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-38-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-220)
|Kraken (+180)
|5.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (61.5%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-138 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +112.
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Over/Under
- Utah Hockey Club versus Kraken, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Utah Hockey Club vs. Kraken reveal Utah as the favorite (-220) and Seattle as the underdog (+180) on the road.