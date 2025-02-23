NHL
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Utah Hockey Club taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (24-24-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (26-18-11)
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-156)
|Canucks (+130)
|5.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (65.1%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are +164 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -205.
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Over/Under
- Utah Hockey Club versus Canucks on February 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Moneyline
- Utah is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +130 underdog on the road.