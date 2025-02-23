FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Utah Hockey Club taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (24-24-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (26-18-11)
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-156)Canucks (+130)5.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (65.1%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are +164 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -205.

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Utah Hockey Club versus Canucks on February 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Utah Hockey Club vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Utah is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +130 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup