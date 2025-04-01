USC vs Tulane Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Tulane Green Wave (19-14) play the USC Trojans (16-17) at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

USC vs. Tulane Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Game time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's USC-Tulane spread (USC -8.5) or total (158.5 points).

USC vs. Tulane: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

USC has covered 14 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Tulane has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, USC (4-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Tulane (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

The Trojans sport a better record against the spread at home (8-11-0) than they do on the road (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Green Wave have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

USC vs. Tulane: Moneyline Betting Stats

USC has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (80%) in those games.

The Trojans have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -360 or better on the moneyline.

Tulane has compiled a 5-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Green Wave have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 78.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

USC vs. Tulane Head-to-Head Comparison

USC outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 76.9 per game to rank 94th in college basketball while giving up 75.5 per outing to rank 282nd in college basketball) and has a +46 scoring differential overall.

Desmond Claude's team-leading 16.3 points per game ranks 166th in the country.

Tulane's +169 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.9 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Rowan Brumbaugh is 211th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.7 points per game.

The 28.8 rebounds per game the Trojans average rank 330th in college basketball. Their opponents record 29.0 per contest.

Saint Thomas leads the Trojans with 5.7 rebounds per game (396th in college basketball action).

The Green Wave average 31.2 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Kaleb Banks tops the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball).

USC's 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 98.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 303rd in college basketball.

The Green Wave rank 114th in college basketball averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 124th, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

