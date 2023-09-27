Up & Adams: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her top storylines that are being under-reacted to after Week 3.

Then, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski returns to discuss what’s next for the Minnesota Vikings after they dropped to 0-3, Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta's early season success, his pick for Defensive Player of the Year, and if the Miami Dolphins can go undefeated.

Finally, Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Chris Hogan talks about his career-high game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 AFC Championship and his prediction for the New England Patriots matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

