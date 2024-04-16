Up & Adams: Tuesday, April 16th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb being absent from OTAs.

Then, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estimé discusses his punishing play style, relationship with former NFL players Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty, and shares his favorite running back growing up.

Finally, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton talks about finishing his college career with a dominant win in the Orange Bowl, what practices were like at his alma mater, and the pressure that’s been on him since a young age.

