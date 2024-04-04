Up & Adams: Thursday, April 4th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her thoughts on Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs being traded from the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s press conference comments.

Then, former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler discusses the process leading up to the NFL draft, his evolution since being featured on Netflix show QB1: Beyond the Lights in high school, what he learned from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when both were at Oklahoma Sooners, and his game-week preparation.

After that, Kay shares one thing to know about former Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley ahead of the draft.

Finally, former All-Pro wide receiver DeSean Jackson talks about the Bills trading Diggs and the Texans’ outlook after the move.

