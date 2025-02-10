Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament: Rules, Format, and Betting Odds

The inaugural season of the Unrivaled League brings another exciting event for fans—a 1-on-1 tournament featuring some of the WNBA’s biggest stars.

The tournament will take place across three days and will be available to watch on TNT, TruTV, and Sling. Here's what you need to know.

When is the Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament?

The Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament will be played on February 10th, 11th, and 14th. The First Round will be played on Monday, including 14 single-elimination games.

The 2nd Round and Quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, followed by the Semifinals and Finals on Friday.

Tournament Rules

All rounds leading up to the Finals will be single elimination. The Finals will be a best-of-three series.

Games will be played to 11 points, OR to 10 minutes in length (whichever is reached first).

Two-point shot still counts for two points, and a three-point shot counts for three points.

The clock will not stop for the duration of the game.

There's a seven (7)-second shot clock for each possession. Players that make a shot will get the next possession.

Tournament Format

Participating players have been split into four pods based off of talent, positions, and other factors. Fans then voted to seed the players within each pod. Here are the official pods and seeding:

Pod A

Jewell Loyd Chelsea Gray Alyssa Thomas Rae Burrell Natasha Cloud Azurá Stevens Shakira Austin BYE

Pod B

Napheesa Collier Rhyne Howard Tiffany Hayes Jackie Young Rickea Jackson Courtney Williams Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson

Pod C

Breanna Stewart Kahleah Copper Allisha Gray Marina Mabrey Kate Martin Jordin Canada Aliyah Boston BYE

Pod D

Arike Ogunbowale (BYE) Kayla McBride Satou Sabally Skylar Diggins-Smith Dearica Hamby Brittney Sykes DiJonai Carrington BYE

Prize Winnings

Winners will split a prize pool of $350,000. Here is the breakdown:

Finals winner - $200,000

- $200,000 Runner-up - $50,000

- $50,000 Semi-finalists - $25,000 (players that don't advance to the Finals)

- $25,000 (players that don't advance to the Finals) Each clubmate of the winner - $10,000 each

Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament Odds

Here are the current odds for each player to win the 1-on-1 tournament, available at FanDuel Sportsbook in certain states.

Unrivaled 1 On 1 Tournament Champion FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Napheesa Collier +300 Breanna Stewart +450 Jewell Loyd +600 Arike Ogunbowale +650 Rhyne Howard +900 Chelsea Gray +1000 Kahleah Copper +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

