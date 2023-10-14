UNLV vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

UNLV vs Nevada Odds & Spread

UNLV: -7.5 (-108) | Nevada: +7.5 (-112) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Nevada Betting Trends

UNLV is unbeaten against the spread this season.

UNLV has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

UNLV has played four games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Nevada has three wins in four contests against the spread this season.

Nevada's ATS record as 7.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.

One of Nevada's four games has hit the over.

UNLV vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (79.1%)

UNLV vs Nevada Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 7.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Nevada, the underdog, is -112.

UNLV vs Nevada Over/Under

The UNLV-Nevada game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

UNLV vs Nevada Moneyline

Nevada is the underdog, +260 on the moneyline, while UNLV is a -330 favorite.

UNLV vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UNLV 36.0 57 26.8 59 55.5 3 5 Nevada 15.4 132 38.4 113 58.0 3 5

