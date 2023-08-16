2023 UNLV Football Odds and Schedule
In 2023, the UNLV Rebels have produced a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.
UNLV 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Bryant
|September 2
|W 44-14
|-
|-
|2
|@ Michigan
|September 9
|L 35-7
|Wolverines (-37.5)
|56.5
|3
|Vanderbilt
|September 16
|W 40-37
|Commodores (-4.5)
|57.5
|4
|@ UTEP
|September 23
|W 45-28
|Miners (-0.5)
|50.5
|5
|Hawaii
|September 30
|W 44-20
|Rebels (-10.5)
|57.5
|7
|@ Nevada
|October 14
|-
|Rebels (-9.5)
|53.5
|8
|Colorado State
|October 21
|-
|-
|-
UNLV Last Game
The Rebels go into their next matchup after winning 44-20 over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their last game on September 30. Jayden Maiava had 142 yards on 11-of-21 passing (52.4%) for the Rebels in that matchup against the Rainbow Warriors, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 32 yards with his legs. Donavyn Lester toted the rock 12 times for 98 yards (8.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Ricky White accumulated five catches for 56 yards (11.2 per catch) against the Rainbow Warriors.
UNLV Betting Insights
- UNLV has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
