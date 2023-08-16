FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 UNLV Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 UNLV Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

In 2023, the UNLV Rebels have produced a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UNLV 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1BryantSeptember 2W 44-14--
2@ MichiganSeptember 9L 35-7Wolverines (-37.5)56.5
3VanderbiltSeptember 16W 40-37Commodores (-4.5)57.5
4@ UTEPSeptember 23W 45-28Miners (-0.5)50.5
5HawaiiSeptember 30W 44-20Rebels (-10.5)57.5
7@ NevadaOctober 14-Rebels (-9.5)53.5
8Colorado StateOctober 21---
View Full Table

UNLV Last Game

The Rebels go into their next matchup after winning 44-20 over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their last game on September 30. Jayden Maiava had 142 yards on 11-of-21 passing (52.4%) for the Rebels in that matchup against the Rainbow Warriors, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 32 yards with his legs. Donavyn Lester toted the rock 12 times for 98 yards (8.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Ricky White accumulated five catches for 56 yards (11.2 per catch) against the Rainbow Warriors.

UNLV Betting Insights

  • UNLV has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  The Rebels have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

