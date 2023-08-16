2023 UNLV Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

In 2023, the UNLV Rebels have produced a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UNLV 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bryant September 2 W 44-14 - - 2 @ Michigan September 9 L 35-7 Wolverines (-37.5) 56.5 3 Vanderbilt September 16 W 40-37 Commodores (-4.5) 57.5 4 @ UTEP September 23 W 45-28 Miners (-0.5) 50.5 5 Hawaii September 30 W 44-20 Rebels (-10.5) 57.5 7 @ Nevada October 14 - Rebels (-9.5) 53.5 8 Colorado State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

UNLV Last Game

The Rebels go into their next matchup after winning 44-20 over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their last game on September 30. Jayden Maiava had 142 yards on 11-of-21 passing (52.4%) for the Rebels in that matchup against the Rainbow Warriors, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 32 yards with his legs. Donavyn Lester toted the rock 12 times for 98 yards (8.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Ricky White accumulated five catches for 56 yards (11.2 per catch) against the Rainbow Warriors.

UNLV Betting Insights

UNLV has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rebels have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Find more stats and analysis about UNLV on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the UNLV Rebels on FanDuel today!