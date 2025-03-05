UMKC vs Oral Roberts Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 8 seed UMKC Kangaroos (12-19, 4-12 Summit League) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-22, 3-13 Summit League) in the Summit League tournament on Wednesday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, at 8 p.m. ET airing on Summit League Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Summit League Network

Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UMKC win (70%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's UMKC-Oral Roberts spread (UMKC -5.5) or over/under (137.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UMKC has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Oral Roberts has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Oral Roberts is 5-12 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record UMKC puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Kangaroos have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 11 opportunities at home, and they've covered six times in 14 opportunities in road games.

The Golden Eagles have been better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than away (4-11-0) this year.

UMKC has eight wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Summit League games, Oral Roberts is 6-10-0 this season.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts: Moneyline Betting Stats

UMKC has come away with five wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Kangaroos have been listed as a favorite of -260 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oral Roberts is 3-20 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 13% of those games).

The Golden Eagles have a 1-14 record (winning just 6.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UMKC has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Head-to-Head Comparison

UMKC averages 72.6 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (55th in college basketball). It has a +160 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Jamar Brown leads UMKC, recording 16.4 points per game (154th in the nation).

Oral Roberts puts up 73.9 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 78.7 per outing (333rd in college basketball). It has a -139 scoring differential and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Issac McBride is 43rd in college basketball with a team-leading 19.0 points per game.

The Kangaroos win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They record 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 124th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6 per contest.

Brown is 97th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles lose the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They collect 27.4 rebounds per game, 351st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.3.

Sam Alajiki averages 5.8 rebounds per game (372nd in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

UMKC ranks 148th in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 97th in college basketball defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Eagles record 97.1 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball), while conceding 103.4 points per 100 possessions (357th in college basketball).

