2024 UL Monroe Football Odds and Schedule

The UL Monroe Warhawks' 2024 record sits at 2-0. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

UL Monroe 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Jackson State Aug. 29 W 30-14 - - 2 UAB Sept. 7 W 32-6 Blazers (-11.5) 55.5 4 @ Texas Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Troy Sept. 28 - - - 6 James Madison Oct. 5 - - - 7 Southern Miss Oct. 12 - - - 9 @ South Alabama Oct. 26 - - - View Full Table

UL Monroe Last Game

The Warhawks went head to head against the UAB Blazers in their most recent game, winning 32-6. General Booty threw for 87 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 9-of-16 passing (56.2%) for the Warhawks in that game versus the Blazers. In the ground game, Taven Curry took 13 carries for 64 yards (4.9 yards per carry), while adding one reception for nine yards in the passing game. Nate Sullivan Jr. grabbed two balls for 22 yards (averaging 11.0 per catch) against the Blazers.

UL Monroe Betting Insights

UL Monroe has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

