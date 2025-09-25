UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the UL Monroe Warhawks taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UL Monroe: (-120) | Arkansas State: (+100)
- Spread: UL Monroe: -1.5 (-108) | Arkansas State: +1.5 (-112)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Betting Trends
- UL Monroe hasn won once against the spread this season.
- UL Monroe is winless ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of three UL Monroe games have gone over the point total this year.
- Arkansas State owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Arkansas State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- A pair of Arkansas State four games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Warhawks win (67.6%)
UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Point Spread
UL Monroe is favored by 1.5 points over Arkansas State. UL Monroe is -108 to cover the spread, with Arkansas State being -112.
UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Over/Under
UL Monroe versus Arkansas State on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.
UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Arkansas State-UL Monroe, Arkansas State is the underdog at +100, and UL Monroe is -120.
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UL Monroe
|20.0
|124
|32.7
|85
|48.2
|3
|Arkansas State
|23.3
|90
|33.0
|126
|59.0
|4
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
- Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
