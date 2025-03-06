UIC vs Valparaiso Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 6 seed UIC Flames (18-13, 10-10 MVC) will face off against the No. 11 seed Valparaiso Beacons (13-18, 6-14 MVC) in the MVC tournament Thursday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

UIC vs. Valparaiso Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UIC win (65.8%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Thursday's UIC-Valparaiso spread (UIC -3.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UIC vs. Valparaiso: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UIC has covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Valparaiso has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

UIC (1-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (12.5%) than Valparaiso (9-7) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (56.2%).

The Flames have done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-4-0) than they have at home (4-8-0).

Against the spread, the Beacons have had better results away (7-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

UIC has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Valparaiso's MVC record against the spread is 10-10-0.

UIC vs. Valparaiso: Moneyline Betting Stats

UIC has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

This year, the Flames have won five of eight games when listed as at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

Valparaiso has won 26.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-14).

The Beacons have a record of 4-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (25%).

UIC has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Head-to-Head Comparison

UIC is outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.4 points per game (91st in college basketball) and allows 74 per outing (240th in college basketball).

Ahmad Henderson II leads UIC, scoring 12 points per game (683rd in the nation).

Valparaiso scores 75.6 points per game (129th in college basketball) and allows 75.2 (278th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Cooper Schwieger's team-leading 15.5 points per game rank him 225th in the country.

The Flames prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are collecting 32.7 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Sasa Ciani's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Flames and rank 75th in college basketball action.

The Beacons record 30.9 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball), compared to the 31.9 of their opponents.

Schwieger is 97th in the nation with 7.6 rebounds per game, leading the Beacons.

UIC ranks 114th in college basketball by averaging 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 204th in college basketball, allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Beacons rank 132nd in college basketball with 97.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 282nd defensively with 97.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!