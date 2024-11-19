UConn vs Texas A&M-Commerce Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 19

The UConn Huskies (3-0) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-3) after winning three home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (99.4%)

UConn is a 37.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 146.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

UConn vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn won 28 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 12-16-0 ATS last season.

The Huskies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 16 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .545 (6-5-0). Away, it was .312 (5-10-0).

UConn vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Head-to-Head Comparison

The Lions were 337th in college basketball at 28.9 rebounds per game. That was 6.9 fewer than the 35.8 their opponents averaged.

The Lions put up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (286th in college basketball), while giving up 94.3 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

