Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will take on the second-ranked pass defense of the San Francisco 49ers (181 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Hill for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Hill vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.22

66.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Hill is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (93rd overall), putting up 115.8 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Hill has totaled 234 yards and two scores on 18 catches (30 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 36.0 fantasy points (12.0 per game) during that stretch.

Hill has been targeted 44 times, with 30 receptions for 343 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 52.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Hill's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, as he tallied 19.0 fantasy points by catching seven passes (on 12 targets) for 130 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyreek Hill's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for eight yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

