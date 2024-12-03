Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Wideout Tyler Lockett is looking at a matchup versus the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (217.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

For more information on Lockett, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Cardinals.

Lockett vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.06

38.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

With 63.1 fantasy points in 2024 (5.3 per game), Lockett is the 56th-ranked player at the WR position and 174th among all players.

In his last three games, Lockett has posted 5.5 fantasy points (1.8 per game), as he's converted nine targets into seven catches for 55 yards and zero TDs.

Lockett has produced 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 16 targets into 11 catches for 127 yards and one TD.

The peak of Lockett's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, when he tallied 12.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyler Lockett stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, catching one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Arizona has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

