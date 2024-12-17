Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the New York Giants and their 31st-ranked run defense (143.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Allgeier for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Allgeier this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Allgeier vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.49

36.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.15

4.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position (156th overall), posting 81.3 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

In his last three games, Allgeier has posted 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game), rushing for 122 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries.

Allgeier has amassed 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 181 yards with one touchdown on 40 carries.

The peak of Allgeier's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught one ball on one target for three yards, good for 18.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up just -0.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Giants have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

Five players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.