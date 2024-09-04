Ty Chandler Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Ty Chandler and the Minnesota Vikings will face the New York Giants -- whose run defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last season (132.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Chandler for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Chandler vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.38

6.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.23

39.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.41

6.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chandler 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 80.0 fantasy points (4.7 per game), Chandler was 43rd at his position (and 176th in the league).

In his best performance last year, Chandler finished with 21.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 25 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, Chandler put up 11.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via these numbers: 10 carries, 73 yards; 4 receptions, 37 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York gave up more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Giants last year.

Through the air last season, New York allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Giants allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New York gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Giants last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Last season, no player hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New York.

In the run game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Giants last season.

Against New York last season, 20 players rushed for at least one TD.

Three players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Giants last year.

