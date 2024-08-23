Ty Chandler 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ty Chandler is the 46th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after posting 80.0 fantasy points a year ago (43rd among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Minnesota Vikings player, see below.

Ty Chandler Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Chandler's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 80.0 176 43 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 102.0 138 41

Ty Chandler 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Chandler finished with 21.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 25 yards. That was in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Buccaneers 1.8 3 0 0 1 1 0 18 Week 2 @Eagles 0.9 1 0 0 2 2 0 9 Week 3 Chargers 3.1 3 27 0 2 1 0 31 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1.5 1 15 0 - 0 0 15 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 7 49ers 1.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 12 View Full Table

Ty Chandler vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings called a pass on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Chandler's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Chandler 102 461 3 9 4.5 Aaron Jones 142 656 2 34 4.6 Aaron Jones 39 226 3 8 5.8 Nick Mullens 10 25 0 2 2.5

