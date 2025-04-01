Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs White Sox Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (0-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-2)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and MNNT
Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson versus the White Sox and Shane Smith. In games Richardson pitched with a spread last season, his team was 14-14-0 ATS. Richardson and his team were 11-5 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Smith's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (65.6%)
Twins vs White Sox Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog at home.
Twins vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Twins are +105.
Twins vs White Sox Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Twins-White Sox on April 1, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Twins were chosen as favorites in 109 games last year and walked away with the win 62 times (56.9%) in those games.
- Last year, Minnesota won 32 of 43 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.
- The White Sox won 32 of the 147 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (21.8%).
- In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer last year, Chicago went 24-92 (20.7%).
- The White Sox played in 155 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-82-6).
Twins Player Leaders
- Willi Castro had 138 base hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.
- Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.
- Ryan Jeffers ended his last campaign with 93 hits, an OBP of .300, plus a slugging percentage of .432.
- Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn accumulated an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .402 while racking up 140 hits last season.
- Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
- Luis Robert had 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .224 last season.
- Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
Twins vs White Sox Head to Head
- 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/10/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/8/2024: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/1/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 4/30/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 4/29/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!