Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (0-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNNT

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson versus the White Sox and Shane Smith. In games Richardson pitched with a spread last season, his team was 14-14-0 ATS. Richardson and his team were 11-5 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Smith's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (65.6%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Twins are +105.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Twins-White Sox on April 1, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins were chosen as favorites in 109 games last year and walked away with the win 62 times (56.9%) in those games.

Last year, Minnesota won 32 of 43 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 32 of the 147 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (21.8%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer last year, Chicago went 24-92 (20.7%).

The White Sox played in 155 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-82-6).

Twins Player Leaders

Willi Castro had 138 base hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.

Ryan Jeffers ended his last campaign with 93 hits, an OBP of .300, plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn accumulated an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .402 while racking up 140 hits last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Robert had 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .224 last season.

Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/10/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2024: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/1/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/30/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/29/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

