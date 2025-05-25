Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (29-22) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-25)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSKC

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158)

MIN: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-1, 3.68 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 5-2, 1.47 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (4-1) versus the Royals and Kris Bubic (5-2). Ober's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ober's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Royals have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Bubic's 10 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 3-4 record in Bubic's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (51.3%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -116 favorite at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Royals are +158 to cover, while the Twins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

Twins versus Royals on May 25 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (59.4%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 18 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 49 opportunities.

The Twins are 27-22-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 15 of the 32 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.9%).

Kansas City has gone 10-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (38.5%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-34-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 30-23-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota OPS (.729) this season. He has a .249 batting average, an on-base percentage of .324, and a slugging percentage of .405.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ty France has eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

France has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and six RBIs.

Harrison Bader has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.369/.446.

Bader enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 37 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 62 hits with a .495 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .301 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 31st in slugging.

Witt takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .375 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .473.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .244.

Jonathan India is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!