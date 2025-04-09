Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | KC: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-0, 3.27 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (0-1) versus the Royals and Seth Lugo (1-0). Ryan has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ryan's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lugo has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals covered in both chances. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lugo start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.1%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

The Twins vs Royals moneyline has Minnesota as a -112 favorite, while Kansas City is a -104 underdog at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +152 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -184.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Royals game on April 9, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 3-6 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won two of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Royals have played in 11 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-0).

The Royals are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .300. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .633.

Bader has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Matt Wallner leads Minnesota in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .294.

He is 48th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Willi Castro has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Castro has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Trevor Larnach has been key for Minnesota with eight hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .257.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best .477 slugging percentage. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has racked up 11 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Jonathan India a has .396 on-base percentage to pace the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .189 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

