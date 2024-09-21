Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Twins vs Red Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (81-73) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-78)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | BOS: (+128)

MIN: (-152) | BOS: (+128) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+108) | BOS: +1.5 (-130)

MIN: -1.5 (+108) | BOS: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 15-8, 3.84 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-15, 4.19 ERA

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (15-8) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (8-15) for the Red Sox. Lopez and his team have a record of 14-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-8). The Red Sox have a 10-20-0 ATS record in Crawford's 30 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 4-11 record in Crawford's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55%)

Twins vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Red Sox Spread

The Twins are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -130 to cover.

The over/under for Twins-Red Sox on Sept. 21 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 61 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 36 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 150 opportunities.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 66-84-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have won 33 of the 70 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Boston has a record of 8-13 (38.1%).

In the 151 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-69-6).

The Red Sox have collected a 70-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 118 hits, batting .238 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .729. He has a slash line of .250/.337/.393 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa is batting .313 with a .519 slugging percentage and 52 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up a slugging percentage of .495, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Rafael Devers paces his team with 143 hits and a .354 OBP. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .516.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Tyler O'Neill has 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks while batting .244.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 22 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .247.

Twins vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2023: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2023: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/20/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2023: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

