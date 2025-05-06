Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (15-20) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-20)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and MASN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

MIN: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

MIN: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 2-2, 2.25 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.16 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16 ERA). Lopez's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Povich starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (56.8%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Minnesota is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +136 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Orioles are -152 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +126.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Orioles on May 6 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.

This year Minnesota has won six of eight games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 16-18-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 6-8 in those games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-15-2).

The Orioles have put together an 11-22-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 33 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .488, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .294.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Ty France leads Minnesota with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .254 with nine walks and 15 runs scored. He's slugging .381.

His batting average ranks 75th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 105th.

Trevor Larnach has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .344 this season.

Larnach heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three walks and two RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 25 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .433.

Jeffers has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.491), and paces the Orioles in hits (28, while batting .255).

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .306 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Adley Rutschman has four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .216.

Jackson Holliday is batting .273 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

