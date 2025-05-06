Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (22-14) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-14)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-BA

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | SF: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | SF: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 2-0, 1.46 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-2, 4.62 ERA

The Cubs will look to Colin Rea (2-0) against the Giants and Justin Verlander (0-2). Rea's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. This will be Rea's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 1-6-0 record against the spread in Verlander's starts. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for three Verlander starts this season -- they lost each time.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.7%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -148 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -162 to cover.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Giants on May 6, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 34 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 19-15-0 in 34 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won six of the 13 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Giants have put together a 17-19-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.393) and total hits (40) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .560.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and six walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualified, he is 52nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs and five RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.407) powered by 12 extra-base hits.

Happ has recorded at least one base hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Carson Kelly is batting .361 with a .500 OBP and 23 RBI for Chicago this season.

Kelly has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has accumulated a team-high .485 slugging percentage. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 17th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Matt Chapman has four doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .210. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 80th in slugging.

Michael Yastrzemski has totaled 30 hits with a .387 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories.

Wilmer Flores is batting .240 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/18/2024: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/17/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/6/2023: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/5/2023: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

