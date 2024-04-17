Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (6-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time: 1:05 PM ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: MASN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-2, 4.86 ERA vs Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-2) to the mound, while Albert Suarez will get the nod for the Orioles. Lopez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lopez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Suarez did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (50.7%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Minnesota is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog at home.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Orioles are -178 to cover, and the Twins are +146.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Orioles contest on April 17 has been set at 8, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 7-8-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Orioles have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-4-1).

The Orioles have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 10-6-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 14 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .563. He's batting .292.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 43rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Jeffers has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Alex Kirilloff has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .531 this season. He's batting .286.

He is 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Edouard Julien has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Austin Martin has been key for Minnesota with seven hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .345.

Martin takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-best .565 slugging percentage. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jordan Westburg has racked up 18 hits with a .381 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .614.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Colton Cowser is batting .405 with six doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/2/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/3/2022: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/1/2022: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/5/2022: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

