Twins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets.

Twins vs Mets Game Info

Minnesota Twins (6-12) vs. New York Mets (11-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SNY

Twins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | NYM: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | NYM: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Mets) - 1-1, 4.20 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to David Festa and the Mets will counter with Griffin Canning (1-1, 4.20 ERA). Festa helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Festa's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Mets have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Canning's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Canning start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.6%)

Twins vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -120 favorite at home.

Twins vs Mets Spread

The Twins are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +168 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -205.

Twins vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Mets on April 16, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

This year Minnesota has won three of six games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in seven of their 18 opportunities.

The Twins are 8-10-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-2).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-12-0).

The Mets have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 8-9-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 59th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Byron Buxton is batting .200 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .250.

His batting average ranks 129th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 153rd, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Harrison Bader has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Matt Wallner has 15 hits and an OBP of .373, both of which lead the Twins this season.

Wallner enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up an on-base percentage of .466, a slugging percentage of .729, and has 21 hits, all club-bests for the Mets (while batting .356).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .200 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .219 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Twins vs Mets Head to Head

4/15/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/10/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/9/2023: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/8/2023: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

