Twins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, versus the New York Mets.

Twins vs Mets Game Info

Minnesota Twins (5-11) vs. New York Mets (10-5)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SNY

Twins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-215) | NYM: -1.5 (+176)

MIN: +1.5 (-215) | NYM: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 1-1, 2.65 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 1-1, 4.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (1-1) to the mound, while Clay Holmes (1-1) will get the nod for the Mets. Ryan's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Mets have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Holmes' starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Holmes start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.5%)

Twins vs Mets Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -100 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Mets are +176 to cover, while the Twins are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Mets game on April 14 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-3 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 7-9-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Mets have gone 1-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Mets have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-11-0).

The Mets have put together a 7-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France leads Minnesota in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.456) and total hits (17) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Byron Buxton is hitting .192 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 138th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.311/.382.

Castro brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double.

Matt Wallner leads Minnesota with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .231 with nine walks and seven runs scored.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has a team-best OBP (.431) and slugging percentage (.660), and leads the Mets in hits (17, while batting .321).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is sixth in slugging.

Juan Soto has four doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .250. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .409.

He is currently 73rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .228 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .222 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

