Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (9-16) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-12)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSW

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-205) | LAA: (+172)

MIN: (-205) | LAA: (+172) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

MIN: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-1, 1.62 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-2, 4.50 ERA

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (1-1) against the Angels and Kyle Hendricks (0-2). Lopez and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Hendricks starts, the Angels have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 2-2 record in Hendricks' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (68.2%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +172 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Twins are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -126 to cover.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Angels contest on April 25 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 25 opportunities.

The Twins are 11-14-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-8).

Los Angeles has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

In the 24 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-1).

The Angels have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 11-13-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .225 with an on-base percentage of .263.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Ty France is slashing .233/.327/.337 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .664.

His batting average ranks 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 121st.

Trevor Larnach has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .210/.316/.333.

Carlos Javier Correa has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .167 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up 15 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .172 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .275.

He ranks 154th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward is hitting .214 with four doubles, six home runs and five walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Including all qualifying players, he is 118th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has put up a team-high OBP (.323) and slugging percentage (.395).

Kyren Paris is batting .246 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

