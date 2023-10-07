Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Troy Trojans are playing the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Troy vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-850) | Arkansas State: (+550)

Troy: (-850) | Arkansas State: (+550) Spread: Troy: -15.5 (-112) | Arkansas State: +15.5 (-110)

Troy: -15.5 (-112) | Arkansas State: +15.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Troy vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Troy has one win against the spread this year.

Troy has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.

Arkansas State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 15.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of five Arkansas State games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Troy vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (94.6%)

Troy vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Troy is favored by 15.5 points (-112 to cover) in this matchup. Arkansas State, the underdog, is -110.

Troy vs Arkansas State Over/Under

Troy versus Arkansas State, on October 7, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Troy vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Troy is the favorite, -850 on the moneyline, while Arkansas State is a +550 underdog.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Troy 26 85 23.8 63 51.0 1 5 Arkansas State 26 85 36.4 124 53.3 3 5

