Trey McBride Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

McBride vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.51

63.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fifth with 8.0 fantasy points per game (120.3 total points). He is 108th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, McBride has produced 29.0 fantasy points (9.7 per game), as he's converted 30 targets into 24 catches for 230 yards and one TD.

McBride has been targeted 56 times, with 43 receptions for 396 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 45.6 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of McBride's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he posted 18.3 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 12 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (2.0 points) in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in three balls for 20 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown reception by 18 players this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

San Francisco has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

