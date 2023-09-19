Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking at a matchup versus the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (191 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Lawrence a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Lawrence vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.26

18.26 Projected Passing Yards: 250.92

250.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.79

21.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 26.9 fantasy points this season (13.5 per game), Lawrence is the 23rd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 40th among all players.

In two games this season, Lawrence has piled up 457 passing yards (46-of-73) with two passing TDs and one pick, leading to 26.9 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 47 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lawrence put up 9.2 fantasy points, compiling 216 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 26 rushing yards with his legs.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Houston has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of One player has caught a TD pass against the Texans this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Texans this year.

