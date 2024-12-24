Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will take on the 20th-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (220.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

For more information on Kelce, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Steelers.

Thinking about playing Kelce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kelce vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.38

45.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Kelce is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (161st overall), with 84.0 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Kelce has totaled 102 yards and zero scores on 14 catches (21 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 10.2 fantasy points (3.4 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has compiled 232 receiving yards and zero scores on 27 catches (42 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 23.2 points (4.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, when he put up 15.0 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 90 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in one pass on three targets for five yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Steelers have given up a TD reception by 19 players this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.