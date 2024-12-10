Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Cleveland Browns and their 13th-ranked pass defense (215.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

is Kelce worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Kelce vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.33

51.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 149th overall, as he has tallied 78.3 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

During his last three games Kelce has been targeted 27 times, with 18 receptions for 175 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 17.5 fantasy points (5.8 per game) during that period.

Kelce has put up 30.7 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 43 targets into 28 catches for 247 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 15.0 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 90 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in one ball for five yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Browns have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Browns this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this season.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

