Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Tight end Travis Kelce has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (208.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kelce worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Raiders? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Kelce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kelce vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.37

53.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Kelce is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (152nd overall), with 67.0 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

In his last three games, Kelce has totaled 134 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.4 (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has tallied 324 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 40 catches (52 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 42.4 (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Kelce's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tallied just 0.6 fantasy points (1 reception, 1 yard).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Las Vegas this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Raiders this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Raiders this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.