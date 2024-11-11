Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and FDSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) are 7-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 -112 -108 218.5 -110 -110 -280 +230

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (83.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread four times this season (4-6-0).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 5-5-1 this season.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over six times out of 11 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in away games (2-2-0) than it has in home games (2-4-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in three of six home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in three of four games (75%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.500, 3-2-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (three of five, 60%) than on the road (three of six, 50%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.3 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.9 points, 10.7 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.1 points, 1.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 36.7% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 18.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 17.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

The Trail Blazers are getting 9 points, 5.6 boards and 3 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

