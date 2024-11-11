Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and FDSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -8.5 -110 -110 220 -110 -110 -360 +290

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (83.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over six times out of 11 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

At home, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (2-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-2-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than games on the road (75%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (2-3-0). Away, it is .500 (3-2-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (60%, three of five) than away (50%, three of six).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.9 points, 10.7 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Naz Reid averages 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field and 47.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 13.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1 assists. He is also draining 51.9% of his shots from the field.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gets the Trail Blazers 17.5 points, 2.1 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 9 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.6 boards and 3 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 11.8 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 2.9 boards and 4.8 assists.

