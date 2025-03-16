Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (24-43) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (28-39) after winning three straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The matchup's point total is 229.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7.5 229 -270 +220

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (57%)

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have compiled a 38-28-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 38-27-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over 33 times.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 67 opportunities (52.2%).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 32 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 35 opportunities in road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 32 opportunities this season (53.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 35 opportunities (45.7%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better at home (21-14-1) than on the road (17-13-1).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more often at home (21 of 36, 58.3%) than on the road (14 of 31, 45.2%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Deni Avdija is averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 6.7 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara is averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Scoot Henderson's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Raptors are getting 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors are getting 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors are receiving 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

The Raptors are receiving 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Chris Boucher.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.