Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and MSG

The Portland Trail Blazers (28-38) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (41-23) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Moda Center as 5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and MSG. The over/under is 226 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 226 -180 +152

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 29-34-1 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 37-28-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 36 times out of 66 chances this season.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (33 of 66 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 32 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 32 games on the road.

At home, the Knicks exceed the over/under 56.2% of the time (18 of 32 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (18 of 32 contests).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (18-13-0) than away (19-15-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.8%, 17 of 31) than on the road (45.7%, 16 of 35).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.2 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Miles McBride is averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 19.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 10.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

The Trail Blazers receive 12.7 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

