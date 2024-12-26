Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBA TV, KATU, and KJZZ

Northwest Division opponents square off when the Portland Trail Blazers (9-20) host the Utah Jazz (7-21) at Moda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The Jazz are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 228.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 228 -166 +140

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (50.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 15-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 12-15-1 against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 14 times out of 28 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 15 of 28 set point totals (53.6%).

When playing at home, Portland owns a better record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-8-1).

The Trail Blazers have hit the over on the over/under in eight of 13 home games (61.5%), compared to six of 16 road games (37.5%).

Utah has performed better against the spread away (9-7-0) than at home (3-8-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, four of 12) than on the road (68.8%, 11 of 16).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 boards.

Jerami Grant is averaging 15.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.4 boards.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 42% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.7 points, 8.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 52.3% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Walker Kessler averages 10.5 points, 10.7 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 71.9% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton averages 17.1 points, 2.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

