Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-18) are favored by 6.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-29) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI. The over/under is 230 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6.5 230 -260 +215

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (71.5%)

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 21-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 25 wins against the spread in 46 games this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 46 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 22 times in 46 opportunities (47.8%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and eight times in 20 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Bucks hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 24 opportunities this season (45.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 20 opportunities (60%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (11-11-0). On the road, it is .583 (14-9-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (59.1%, 13 of 22) than away (37.5%, nine of 24).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.7 boards and 7.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 10 points, 1 assists and 2.2 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Toumani Camara averages 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Trail Blazers are getting 13.8 points, 10.2 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

